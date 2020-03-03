Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 95.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 903,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441,211 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.31% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF worth $59,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 69.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 93,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 38,298 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,022,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 668,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,042,000 after purchasing an additional 94,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $68.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.62. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $63.23 and a twelve month high of $68.88.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

