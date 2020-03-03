Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Sold by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Alexandria Capital LLC owned about 0.31% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $8,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $122,000.

Shares of MGV stock opened at $80.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.69. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $88.37.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

