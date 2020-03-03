Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) is Atria Investments LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,320,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Atria Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.61% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $70,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 588.9% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $53.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.27. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $51.56 and a 52 week high of $53.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.