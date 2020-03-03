Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,610 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $18,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $2,907,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 98,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $156.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.08. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $172.56.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

