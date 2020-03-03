Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

VBLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 16,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 6.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.08. Vascular Biogenics has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $1.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.49.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

