Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Raised by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,717 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,065 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,792 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,291 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.42.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $57.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.50. The company has a market cap of $224.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.54. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.18 and a 12 month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

