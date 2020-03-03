Vermilion Energy Inc (TSE:VET) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Vermilion Energy Inc (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$26.35.

VET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James set a C$23.00 target price on Vermilion Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of VET stock opened at C$14.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.96. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of C$12.67 and a 1-year high of C$36.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.80%.

Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

