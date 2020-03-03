Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.01.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRRM. ValuEngine downgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Verra Mobility in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

VRRM stock opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 0.39. Verra Mobility has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.72.

In other Verra Mobility news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth about $72,118,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,478,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662,066 shares in the last quarter. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 1,742.6% during the 4th quarter. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. now owns 4,347,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111,867 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,233,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,259,000 after acquiring an additional 574,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth about $2,222,000. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.