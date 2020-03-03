Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) PT Lowered to $17.00

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $17.50 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.17% from the company’s current price.

VRRM has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verra Mobility has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.87.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.43. The company had a trading volume of 544,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,279. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.72. Verra Mobility has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 0.39.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Verra Mobility by 317.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

