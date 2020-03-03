Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Holdings Cut by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC trimmed its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,529 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 2.9% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 18,464.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157,354 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $235,333,000. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,875,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,103,920,000 after acquiring an additional 808,021 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 243.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 997,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $171,558,000 after acquiring an additional 706,744 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $119,100,000. Institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,493,805.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $192.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $144.50 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.85. The company has a market capitalization of $356.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. SunTrust Banks reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.62.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

