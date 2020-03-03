Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.60.

VIVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Viveve Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ:VIVE opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1.96. Viveve Medical has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $104.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.24.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components.

