Vivint Solar (VSLR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:VSLR opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Vivint Solar has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $12.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.95. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.46 and a beta of -0.14.

In other news, COO Bryan Christiansen sold 23,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $164,878.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 164,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,808.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dana C. Russell sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $2,512,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 575,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,783,222.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,399,335 shares of company stock worth $11,898,229. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

VSLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Vivint Solar from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Vivint Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Vivint Solar

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

