Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is SEK 164.50.

VOLV.B has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a SEK 130 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 200 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 166 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a SEK 190 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 165 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of STO:VOLV.B opened at SEK 149.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is SEK 163.22 and its 200-day moving average price is SEK 148.88. Volvo has a 1 year low of SEK 123.40 and a 1 year high of SEK 171.30.

About Volvo

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

