Vossloh AG (ETR:VOS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Vossloh AG (ETR:VOS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €40.83 ($47.48).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VOS shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Shares of ETR VOS opened at €36.30 ($42.21) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €40.28 and its 200-day moving average price is €37.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.22. The company has a market cap of $637.58 million and a PE ratio of -7.51. Vossloh has a 52-week low of €31.00 ($36.05) and a 52-week high of €44.85 ($52.15).

Vossloh Company Profile

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, Lifecycle Solutions, and Transportation. The Core Components division provides rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines.

