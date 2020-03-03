Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,160 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 429,899 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Vulcan Materials worth $64,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,342,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $807,980,000 after acquiring an additional 359,514 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,066,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,097,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $590,050,000 after acquiring an additional 230,426 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 562.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,045,000 after acquiring an additional 129,983 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 546.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 120,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,250,000 after acquiring an additional 102,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

VMC opened at $125.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.55. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $109.19 and a 1 year high of $152.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.95.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 28.94%.

VMC has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $162.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.18.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

