Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Upgraded at Bank of America

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $150.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 19.20% from the company’s previous close.

VMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $162.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.76.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $125.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.31 and a 200 day moving average of $142.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.95. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $109.19 and a 12 month high of $152.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,438,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,982,555,000 after acquiring an additional 179,411 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,964,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,552,839,000 after purchasing an additional 46,860 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,405,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,232,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,819 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,423,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $714,246,000 after purchasing an additional 303,986 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,193,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $745,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

