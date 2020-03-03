VULCANO (VULC) Market Cap Hits $107,057.00

VULCANO (CURRENCY:VULC) traded down 31.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 3rd. VULCANO has a market capitalization of $107,057.00 and $23.00 worth of VULCANO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VULCANO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, CoinExchange and BiteBTC. Over the last seven days, VULCANO has traded down 25.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coinonat (CXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VULCANO Profile

VULCANO (CRYPTO:VULC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Nist5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2017. VULCANO’s total supply is 244,027,684 coins and its circulating supply is 241,450,731 coins. The Reddit community for VULCANO is /r/Vulcano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VULCANO’s official website is vulcano.io. VULCANO’s official Twitter account is @VulcanoCoin.

VULCANO Coin Trading

VULCANO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VULCANO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VULCANO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VULCANO using one of the exchanges listed above.

