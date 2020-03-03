Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of -2.33

Press coverage about Walmart (NYSE:WMT) has trended negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Walmart earned a daily sentiment score of -2.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the retailer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Walmart’s analysis:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.81.

WMT opened at $115.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.11. The company has a market capitalization of $305.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.42. Walmart has a 52 week low of $96.53 and a 52 week high of $125.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.00%.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock worth $37,671,790 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

