Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Lowered to $155.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.19% from the stock’s current price.

DIS has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.64.

DIS opened at $119.98 on Tuesday. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $212.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.80.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at $15,040,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total transaction of $294,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,083,928.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,258 shares of company stock valued at $917,300 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the second quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Allegis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the first quarter. Allegis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. HM Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

