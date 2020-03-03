Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Lifted to Buy at B. Riley

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) was upgraded by B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a $33.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 78.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.14.

HCC stock opened at $18.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.48. The company has a market capitalization of $905.34 million, a P/E ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.65. Warrior Met Coal has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.14 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 1.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 109,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 10.8% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

