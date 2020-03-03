Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lessened its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,699 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.24% of Waste Management worth $114,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,164,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,710,826,000 after acquiring an additional 976,898 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Waste Management by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,292,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,598,000 after acquiring an additional 103,719 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,329,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,921,000 after acquiring an additional 540,962 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,803,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,547,000 after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,770,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,726,000 after acquiring an additional 88,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.06, for a total value of $66,156.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,044.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 67,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total transaction of $8,481,390.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,778,975.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,683 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,165 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.46.

NYSE:WM opened at $117.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.11. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.55 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.59%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

