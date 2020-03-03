Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.32.

WTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $95.63 on Tuesday. Watts Water Technologies has a one year low of $76.15 and a one year high of $114.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.79 and a 200-day moving average of $96.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $400.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.98 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.60%.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,139 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total value of $204,958.98. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 150.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 25.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

