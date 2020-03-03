Wayfair’s (W) Sell Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Wayfair (NYSE:W)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $47.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $76.00. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 23.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Buckingham Research cut their target price on Wayfair from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Wayfair from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.89.

Get Wayfair alerts:

NYSE W opened at $61.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.78. Wayfair has a one year low of $52.41 and a one year high of $173.72. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.03.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.42) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Wayfair will post -13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Edmond Macri sold 5,032 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $437,784.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 479 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $41,673.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,460,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,788 shares of company stock worth $1,629,546 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 40.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.