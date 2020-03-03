Wedbush Comments on Fifth Third Bancorp’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.93 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.97. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FITB. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.59.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.66. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.73 and a twelve month high of $31.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $228,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $91,013.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,863.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,403.4% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

