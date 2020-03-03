Wedbush Comments on Nordstrom, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nordstrom in a report released on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. ValuEngine cut Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.74.

Nordstrom stock opened at $34.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.90. Nordstrom has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $46.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.73.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter worth about $27,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 33.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 20.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $140,819.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $135,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,144.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,078 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,698. Company insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 41.69%.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

