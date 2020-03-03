Wedbush Trims Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Target Price to $60.00

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 147.73% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ALBO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Albireo Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

ALBO opened at $24.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day moving average is $22.38. Albireo Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $38.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.58.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.68. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,881.86% and a negative return on equity of 62.69%. As a group, analysts predict that Albireo Pharma will post -6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 255,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $5,371,989.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALBO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Prosight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,369,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 18,340 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 195.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 14,701 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 4.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 189,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

