Wedbush Weighs in on Axos Financial Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) – Wedbush cut their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Axos Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $33.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.48.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $129.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.15 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Axos Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,574,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,664,000 after purchasing an additional 89,054 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Axos Financial by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 885,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,798,000 after buying an additional 291,221 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Axos Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,818,000 after buying an additional 18,437 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $14,900,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $14,888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

