Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Domino’s Pizza Group (DOM)

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON: DOM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/2/2020 – Domino’s Pizza Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/24/2020 – Domino’s Pizza Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/21/2020 – Domino’s Pizza Group had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 350 ($4.60). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Domino’s Pizza Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/13/2020 – Domino’s Pizza Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

2/13/2020 – Domino’s Pizza Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/5/2020 – Domino’s Pizza Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

2/4/2020 – Domino’s Pizza Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/3/2020 – Domino’s Pizza Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/17/2020 – Domino’s Pizza Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/17/2020 – Domino’s Pizza Group had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 325 ($4.28) to GBX 340 ($4.47). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Domino’s Pizza Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 350 ($4.60). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Domino’s Pizza Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Shares of DOM stock opened at GBX 307.80 ($4.05) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 306.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 284.35. Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. has a 52 week low of GBX 218.90 ($2.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 335.90 ($4.42). The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08.

In related news, insider Usman Nabi purchased 810 shares of Domino’s Pizza Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 318 ($4.18) per share, for a total transaction of £2,575.80 ($3,388.32). Also, insider Ian Bull purchased 10,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.10) per share, with a total value of £31,200 ($41,041.83).

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

