Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Rapid7 (RPD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Rapid7 (NASDAQ: RPD):

2/25/2020 – Rapid7 was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/25/2020 – Rapid7 was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/15/2020 – Rapid7 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

2/11/2020 – Rapid7 had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $75.00 to $72.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Rapid7 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Rapid7 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Rapid7 was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/24/2020 – Rapid7 was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/22/2020 – Rapid7 had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $69.00 to $75.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Rapid7 was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/8/2020 – Rapid7 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

NASDAQ RPD opened at $46.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.03. Rapid7 Inc has a twelve month low of $42.83 and a twelve month high of $66.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -42.25 and a beta of 1.38.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.54%. The firm had revenue of $91.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Rapid7 Inc will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Kalowski sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $2,116,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,610,530.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $3,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,910,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,290 shares of company stock valued at $7,554,726 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1,438.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

