Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Golden Entertainment (GDEN)

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ: GDEN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/2/2020 – Golden Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Golden Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/21/2020 – Golden Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/14/2020 – Golden Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/4/2020 – Golden Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/23/2020 – Golden Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/10/2020 – Golden Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/8/2020 – Golden Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Golden Entertainment, Inc. is a diverse gaming company which offers casino, distribute gaming and lottery services. The company’s gaming divisions consists of Golden Casino Group, PT’s Entertainment Group and Golden Route Operations. Golden Entertainment, Inc., formerly known as Lakes Entertainment, Inc., is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. Golden Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $21.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The company has a market cap of $452.62 million, a P/E ratio of -7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 122.10 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Golden Entertainment Inc alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,206,000 after purchasing an additional 328,285 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,803,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,652,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $815,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 38,311 shares during the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.