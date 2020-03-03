Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Workday (WDAY)

Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/3/2020 – Workday was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/2/2020 – Workday was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2020 – Workday had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

2/28/2020 – Workday had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $210.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Workday had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $209.00 to $206.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Workday had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $174.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Workday had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $200.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2020 – Workday was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/21/2020 – Workday had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Workday was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Workday had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Workday had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Workday was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating. They now have a $211.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Workday was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/25/2020 – Workday was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/13/2020 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $196.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Workday was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $172.89 on Tuesday. Workday Inc has a 1-year low of $151.06 and a 1-year high of $226.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of -81.55 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.79 and its 200-day moving average is $174.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Workday had a negative return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $976.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workday Inc will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 210 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $37,690.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Petros Dermetzis sold 3,464 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $558,812.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 802,275 shares of company stock worth $132,821,744 in the last three months. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 100,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,487,000 after buying an additional 50,732 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Workday by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 53,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,140,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,088,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Workday by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

