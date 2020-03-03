WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of WEGRY stock opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.49. WEIR GRP PLC/S has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $12.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.07.

WEIR GRP PLC/S Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

