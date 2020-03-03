Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Welbilt from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Welbilt in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,306,000. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its position in Welbilt by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 2,179,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,742,000 after purchasing an additional 252,587 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Welbilt by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 371,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 17,955 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Welbilt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Welbilt by 722.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 459,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 403,267 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE WBT opened at $13.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 1.53. Welbilt has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $19.81.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $381.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.51 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Welbilt will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

