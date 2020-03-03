Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Bought by Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 714,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,073 shares during the period. Werner Enterprises makes up about 1.1% of Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Werner Enterprises worth $25,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 113,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

WERN stock opened at $33.41 on Tuesday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $40.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $621.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Werner Enterprises’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WERN shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.23.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

