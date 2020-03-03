Wesdome Gold Mines (WDO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.14 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE WDO opened at C$9.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 39.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$9.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.89. Wesdome Gold Mines has a one year low of C$3.96 and a one year high of C$11.06.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

In other news, Director Nadine Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.54, for a total transaction of C$95,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$312,912.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WDO shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Echelon Wealth Partners raised shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$8.85 price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wesdome Gold Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.98.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.