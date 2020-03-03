Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Stock Position Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Westlake Chemical worth $20,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,188,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 83,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 160,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,520,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WLK opened at $57.30 on Tuesday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $51.14 and a twelve month high of $78.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.96 and a 200-day moving average of $65.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.56.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.50). Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao sold 51,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $3,220,372.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,306,784.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WLK. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Westlake Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.62.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

