Weyco Group (WEYS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 10th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEYS opened at $22.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day moving average of $24.30. The firm has a market cap of $216.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.77. Weyco Group has a twelve month low of $21.71 and a twelve month high of $34.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

About Weyco Group

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear. The company operates through two segments, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. It engages in the design and marketing footwear for men, women, and children under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

