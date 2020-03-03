WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Oppenheimer

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) was upgraded by Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. National Securities raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WhiteHorse Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

Shares of WHF stock opened at $13.56 on Tuesday. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average of $13.82.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 9.99%. Research analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WhiteHorse Finance news, major shareholder Sami Mnaymneh sold 337,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $4,667,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,654.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 2,894.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. 20.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

