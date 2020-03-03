Winding Tree Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges (LIF)

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. Over the last week, Winding Tree has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Winding Tree token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00002049 BTC on popular exchanges. Winding Tree has a market capitalization of $3.88 million and $2,646.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011389 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $249.17 or 0.02831443 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00224766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00049838 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00132851 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Winding Tree Profile

Winding Tree’s launch date was January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,549,227 tokens. The official message board for Winding Tree is blog.windingtree.com. The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Winding Tree’s official website is windingtree.com. Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Winding Tree Token Trading

Winding Tree can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Winding Tree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Winding Tree using one of the exchanges listed above.

