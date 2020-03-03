Workhorse Group (WKHS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 10th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WKHS stock opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. Workhorse Group has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $5.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WKHS. BidaskClub upgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

