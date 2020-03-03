Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) Shares Purchased by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,826 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned 0.07% of Yeti worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yeti by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 686,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,216,000 after acquiring an additional 283,680 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Yeti by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 557,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,611,000 after acquiring an additional 34,259 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC grew its position in shares of Yeti by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 145,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 50,456 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yeti in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,628,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Yeti by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YETI opened at $29.61 on Tuesday. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $22.35 and a 12-month high of $38.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.48.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Yeti had a return on equity of 122.16% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on YETI. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Yeti from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Yeti from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yeti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Yeti in a research report on Friday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

In related news, major shareholder Cortec Group Gp, Llc sold 11,277,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $359,174,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert O. Murdock sold 25,188 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $906,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,507,384 shares of company stock valued at $398,477,348 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

