Zacks: Analysts Anticipate e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.25 Million

Brokerages expect that e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) will announce sales of $68.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $68.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.20 million. e.l.f. Beauty reported sales of $66.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year sales of $276.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $275.30 million to $279.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $294.09 million, with estimates ranging from $288.64 million to $304.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on ELF shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

In related news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,228 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $83,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 59,378 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $1,185,184.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,042 shares of company stock worth $2,235,637. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,704,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 192.2% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 651,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,401,000 after buying an additional 428,277 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,941,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,317,000 after buying an additional 346,895 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,644,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,788,000 after buying an additional 341,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $5,814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELF opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.76. The firm has a market cap of $797.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1,649.35, a PEG ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.86.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

