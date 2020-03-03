Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $903.67 Million

Brokerages forecast that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) will announce $903.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genpact’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $915.30 million and the lowest is $888.02 million. Genpact reported sales of $809.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Genpact will report full-year sales of $3.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.92 billion to $3.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Genpact had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $734.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on G shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

G opened at $40.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.03. Genpact has a twelve month low of $33.02 and a twelve month high of $45.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

In other Genpact news, SVP Patrick Cogny sold 20,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $876,808.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,347.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Heather White sold 4,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $193,298.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in G. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 2,978.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,045,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913,657 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,486,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,165 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the third quarter worth $47,655,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 328.9% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,485,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 11.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,568,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,669 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

