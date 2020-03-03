Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $451.51 Million

Equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) will post sales of $451.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $451.53 million and the lowest is $451.50 million. Invitation Homes posted sales of $435.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $444.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.54 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INVH. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.59.

Shares of INVH opened at $29.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.08 and its 200-day moving average is $29.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $32.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 472.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

