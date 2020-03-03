Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $989.90 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) will report $989.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Jeld-Wen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $996.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $985.90 million. Jeld-Wen posted sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jeld-Wen will report full year sales of $4.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Jeld-Wen.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

JELD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Jeld-Wen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Jeld-Wen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

NYSE:JELD opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Jeld-Wen has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Jeld-Wen by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Jeld-Wen by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Jeld-Wen by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Jeld-Wen by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Jeld-Wen by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jeld-Wen Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

