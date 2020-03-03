Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $124.61 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) will announce $124.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mammoth Energy Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $120.22 million and the highest is $129.00 million. Mammoth Energy Services reported sales of $262.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 52.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mammoth Energy Services will report full year sales of $544.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $505.80 million to $611.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $589.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mammoth Energy Services.

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $67.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.67 million. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 12.65%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TUSK. Imperial Capital lowered shares of Mammoth Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down from $7.25) on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valueworks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,842,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 13.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,160,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 255,588 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 117.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 370,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 200,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 31.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 320,701 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 76,092 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 145,108 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 32,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average of $2.10. The firm has a market cap of $49.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.89. Mammoth Energy Services has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $23.79.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.