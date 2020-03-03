Zacks: Analysts Anticipate W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for W. R. Berkley’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.80. W. R. Berkley reported earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will report full-year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for W. R. Berkley.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

WRB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WRB opened at $70.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.10. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $54.81 and a 52 week high of $79.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

