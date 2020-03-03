Zacks: Analysts Expect AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.35 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) to report $8.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AbbVie’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.30 billion and the highest is $8.40 billion. AbbVie reported sales of $7.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full year sales of $47.88 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $53.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Cowen lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $451,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $1,463,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $1,767,000. 71.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $88.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $126.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $97.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

