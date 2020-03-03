Zacks: Analysts Expect Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings. Ashford Hospitality Trust reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.11. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $354.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.52 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AHT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.38.

Shares of NYSE AHT opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $5.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $220.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 166.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,877 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 286.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 21,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 32,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

