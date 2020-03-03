Zacks: Analysts Expect Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.06 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) will report sales of $54.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.98 million to $54.10 million. Limelight Networks reported sales of $43.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full-year sales of $229.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $228.03 million to $231.92 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $251.42 million, with estimates ranging from $247.73 million to $255.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $60.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.79 million. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on LLNW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Limelight Networks to $4.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Limelight Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

In other Limelight Networks news, Director Jeffrey T. Fisher sold 20,000 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 342,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Limelight Networks by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $590.68 million, a PE ratio of -38.46 and a beta of 1.81. Limelight Networks has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $6.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.02.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

